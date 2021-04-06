SUNBURY — Shikellamy Middle School Principal Dr. Mary Murphy-Kahn is expected to become the new assistant superintendent of the Shikellamy School District.
At Tuesday's school board work session Murphy-Kahn, who has been the middle school principal for the past eight years, was listed on the approved agenda to be voted on at next week's regular voting meeting.
Murphy-Kahn has been employed by the district since 2002. She was hired to teach Computer Applications to the 6th, 7th, and 8th graders at the former Sunbury Middle School.
Prior to coming to Shikellamy, Murphy-Kahn taught at the former Saint Monica School from 1994 through 1999.
Murphy Kahn also served as the Technology Coordinator for the Selinsgrove Area School District from 2000 through 2002.
Murphy-Kahn also served as the Shikellamy High School vice principal from 2011 through 2013 until she became the middle school principal that same year.
“I would like to thank the members of the Shikellamy school board, administration, faculty and staff of the Shikellamy School District, past and present, for all of your support as I move forward in a district leadership role," she said Tuesday.
"I am truly honored to assume this position. I look forward to cultivating relationships and collaborating with Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle, my fellow administrators and our faculty. As a team, we will continue to provide a positive school climate where students can learn and grow.
Bendle said he also looks forward to working with Murphy-Kahn.
"Dr. Murphy-Kahn is a strong educational leader that will help support the academic growth across the district," he said.
Director Slade Shreck said he Murphy-Kahn is respected through the district.
"Dr. Murphy-Kahn has been a tremendous addition to Shikellamy," he said. "She has moved into the administration and has done very well."
Murphy-Kahn will begin her new role as of July 1 and will earn $115,000 per year.
"At Shikellamy Middle School, our mantra is to “Be Brave” and we have asked faculty, staff, and students to be Brave, to be bold, resilient, active, valiant, and enthusiastic especially during these times. I will absolutely be taking this with me into my new position of assistant superintendent of the Shikellamy School District. I am excited to get started."