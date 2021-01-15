NORTHUMBERLAND — Two of the nearly 70 members of the Shikellamy Education Support Professionals Association along with concerned residents are hopeful the Shikellamy school board and the association will work out a deal so that the district does not outsource those professional services.
According to district solicitor Mike Levin, the school board and the union have been negotiating a new contract since January 2020.
Negotiations fell through recently and both sides are at a standstill leaving the district to ask for a professional service company to submit proposals to fill the spots of aides and secretaries, according to Levin.
At Thursday's board meeting, directors voted to place the entire negotiation process and offers and counter-offers on the district's website this morning.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said directors wanted the public to be able to see the documents in an attempt to be transparent.
Union President Jody Kovaschetz spoke at the meeting and informed the board the group wants to continue to negotiate but that the district was unwilling to budge.
Levin said in a letter to Kovaschetz the district was clear that it will not agree to any wage increases until it can implement the new health care proposals.
"Therefore, the longer that you delay, the longer it takes for employees to get raises," Levin wrote.
"The school district stands ready, willing and able to negotiate all issues that are on the table, including the issue of contracting out. We are willing to provide pay raises and to match the health care plan of benefits with that of the teachers."
Kovaschetz said if the district gets its way she would get a $546 raise per year, with $479 of it going to health care and her co-pay would double and that she would actually lose money.
"The school board wants all or none," she said. "We want to negotiate."
The district offered 30 cents an hour pay increases with a cap at $18 per hour except for those making more than $18 as they would be grandfathered, according to the documents. The union was asking for 75 cents an hour raise across the board.
The district was asking the union to change health care packages in an attempt to save money but the union has rejected any changes, according to the documents.
According to the public salaries, one member of the union who is earning $21.05 per hour, is making $81,938 with benefits, which breaks down to $39.39 per hour. Not all employees receive the same benefits, according to Levin.
Levin said the total cost to the district with the 70 employees' salaries and benefits comes to $2.047 million, per year. The district's total budget is approximately $50 million.
Aide Tracy Feese addressed the board and said the students should come first and it's not always about the "almighty dollar."
Feese said it would be a mistake to outsource the positions because students should be able to continue to see the familiar faces they already know.
Director and board President Wendy Wiest reminded the speakers the board did not vote to outsource the positions but instead voted to put the negotiations on the district website in order to be transparent to the public.
According to the documents, the union has filed a grievance claiming the board asking for bids was a violation of the current agreement, which the district says has expired.
Kovaschetz said Levin told her he would not bring her proposals back to the board because they would not accept them. Bendle responded and said the board heard the proposals, even though they did not agree with them.
Bendle said he has not received any proposals for what the cost of outsourcing the positions would be. According to the documents, the district told the union they would require any contractor that could be hired to consider hiring current employees in the union.
The union has filed a grievance claiming the board asking for bids was a violation of the current agreement, which the district says has expired, according to the documents.
Bendle said the complete documents would be on the district's website this morning.