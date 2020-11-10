SUNBURY — Shikellamy School District officials are preparing for winter sports and are starting to make plans on how to accommodate parents at inside events.
At Tuesday's board work sessions, Athletic Director Tim Foor said the district is beginning to make plans on how to accommodate the 390 people the high school gym will be able to hold during events.
Board president Wendy Wiest asked Foor about what the district planned to do when there are junior high basketball games and then varsity games directly after.
Foor said he was working with Bendle on taking breaks in between games and letting those parents leave before bringing in the varsity parents for the next game.
'We need to be able to give our parents the chance to see their child play," Bendle said. "This is all a tough time but we will do the best we can to make sure parents get to see their child."
High School Principal Marc Freeman praised the district and all fall sports programs for dealing with COVID-19 and getting through the season.
"It was great we got to see the band and the cheerleaders as well," he said.
Directors said they will be discussing winter sports plans in the coming weeks.
Directors also listened to representatives of the Schrader Group, the architects designing the additions to Chief Shikellamy.
The cost of the reconstruction project was estimated at $3.8 million and director Dave Persing asked what if that number balloons to a much higher figure.
Bendle said the board will be presented with various options and ultimately the project will be up to the board to decide on whether or not to move forward, but they would get the chance to see the total figures by Jan. 7.