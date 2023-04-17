SUNBURY — Shikellamy school director Slade Shreck is asking the public to write him in for Northumberland County commissioner after being removed from the ballot for falling short of the required 100 signatures needed.
Shreck, a Democrat, said he wanted to seek the seat this year because he cares about the community and wanted to continue to promote the county.
"I set about gathering the required signatures, as I had done so many times before and this was accomplished with ease, and I was ready," he said.
"The evening before they were due, as I gathered the paperwork for submission, I discovered that I was missing an entire completed page of signatures. Despite looking everywhere, I could not locate the page with over 40 signatures. I was not deterred. I woke up early and headed out to obtain what was needed to bring my total to the 100 required signatures."
Shreck said he later found out some of the signatures were not valid and he would be removed from the ballot.
Shreck said his petition got challenged by a resident, and the county informed Shreck his name would be removed from the ballot.
"I was not deterred," Shreck said.
"My desire to serve my community and area has not changed. I believe that my experience on the Shikellamy School Board and as Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit secretary can benefit the county during the budget process, contract negotiations and policy development."