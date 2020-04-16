SUNBURY — Wireless network upgrades are coming to the Shikellamy School District for the 2020-2021 school year after the district was awarded $179,293 in grants toward the technology.
On Thursday night directors met in their second Zoom meeting.
Directors agreed to accept the $179,293 in grants, and spend an additional $28,956 to upgrade wireless networks throughout the district, including Oaklyn Elementary School, in Upper Augusta, where there is no cell tower.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said he is happy the district is receiving the much-needed upgrades.
"The district was able to capitalize on this," he said.
Teachers had said Oaklyn was experiencing a lag time when attempting to use the internet when teaching classes. Bendle and the board took action and are now set to upgrade the technology.
"I am glad to see the upgrades coming to our district," Director Jenna Eister-Whitaker said. "We need to be able to get our students the best possible tools for their education."
At last week's work session directors heard from Peter Ortiz, of EI Associates, in Harrisburg, about three elementary restructuring options, which all included the shuttering of Beck Elementary.
Bendle said directors are still mulling the options.
All restructuring options included the shuttering and re-purposing of Beck Elementary, in Sunbury, for the use of the Shikellamy Virtual Academy, rental space to the CSIU for preschool classrooms and other programming, Bendle said.
Bendle also said Beck would house the district's administrative office while the administration building, on Packer Island, would be put up for sale.
“The district could look at the potential sale of the IPAC (administration building) and these options allow the use of Beck Elementary to service Shikellamy students,” Bendle said. “Nearly all students who would attend there in this model would be current Shikellamy students or future Shikellamy students.”
Ortiz told the board that through master planning, reconfiguring and consolidating Shikellamy could achieve operational cost savings overall in the amount of $1.5 million.