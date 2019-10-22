Shikellamy School District officers meet with public

SUNBURY — The Shikellamy Police Department had the chance to meet with the public Monday night during a question and answer session held at the Packer House.
Shikellamy Police Chief Todd Hoover and officer Olegario Martinez met with district leaders, community members and Sunbury Officer in Charge Brad Hare.
Both Hoover and Martinez are retired Pennsylvania State Troopers.
"My main goal is to get the students to trust us," Martinez said. "We want them to know we are here to protect them."
Hare said the school district is improving by hiring a police department. "They are taking all the right steps," he said.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said the police force is making an impact.
"Safety and security is our top priority," he said.
