SUNBURY — Shikellamy School District will soon be vape-proof after Police Chief Shawn Williams applied for and received a $47,680 "Safe Schools Targeted Grant."
Superintendent Jason Bendle told the school board the district, through Williams, applied for the grant in November 2022 and received notification they were awarded the funds in a news release from Gov. Josh Shapiro.
District officials say Williams, Bendle and Assistant Superintendent Mary Murphy Kahn all met and worked on the grant application together.
Williams said vape detectors will now be installed in all bathrooms within the high school and middle school.
"The detectors also measure loud noises (like a fight), environmental air quality, and are tamper resistant," he said.
"This will also reduce tobacco use and identify vapes that utilize marijuana."
Williams and high school Principal Marc Freeman also plan on using the money to buy signage for the high school.
"This will provide clear identification for students, guests and first responders, police, fire, and ambulance personnel," Williams said. "There will also be identification signs outside the facility and directional signs within the school."
Freeman said every classroom will be identified with a placard that is easily seen and all signs will be in Braves colors.
The money will also be used to purchase breaching equipment utilized by first responders to get into areas to defeat locks, officials said.
Williams also said metal detectors, wand style and security lockers for police equipment, cameras, evidence and valuables will also be purchased.
"I am very happy that our district was awarded this safety grant," Williams said. "Items purchased will enhance the safety and security of our schools. By receiving this grant, the costs for these necessary purchases will not be the burden of our taxpayers. Our administration working together is what got this grant in our hands."
Bendle agreed.
"We are very proud we received this grant," he said. "We do not want vapes in our schools, and this will help deter students from using them."
Williams said once the vape detector alerts, he and other district officials will be notified and the person who is leaving the bathroom will be captured on film as they exit.