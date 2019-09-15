SUNBURY — Shikellamy School District residents will have the chance to meet Superintendent Jason Bendle and high school Principal Marc Freeman in the first of three public meet-and-greet sessions.
"With the new year comes new programs, faces and activities," Bendle said. "With that in mind, we invite parents and community members to come meet with us and discuss any concerns."
The meetings will be held at the Packer House, on 24 N. 3rd, St., Sunbury, Bendle said.
The first meeting will be held Sept. 23 and the second on Oct. 21. The second meeting will be for community members to meet with the new Shikellamy Police Department, Bendle said.
The final meeting will be held on Nov. 18, when Bendle and other administration will discuss dual enrollment and expanded educational opportunities.
All meetings will begin at 7 p.m., Bendle said.
"These are good ideas as we can get the chance to meet with the community," Bendle said. "And the community can meet with us."
Director Lori Garman said she believes the chance to meet with Shikellamy administrators is a benefit for the community. "It gives people the chance to meet with our district leaders and voice their concerns," she said. "I am in favor of doing these types of meetings."
Bendle also announced the Shikellamy Marching Band performed at the 2019 Penn State Band Jam held in the Bryce Jordan Center on Sept. 7. "Eleven high school bands were selected to perform and we are proud of Shikellamy," Bendle said.
Band member Emily Engleman said she had a great time.
"It is a really great experience to be put in an environment where everyone loves music," she said. "Moments like that make me think this is why I do what I do and it drives my passion for music, seeing and talking to others who love playing music."
Each school performed individually followed by the Penn State Blue Band performing the music from its half time show. Shikellamy has been selected for the event four out of the past five years, Bendle said.