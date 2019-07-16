SUNBURY — Shikellamy students returning to school in the fall may still not have a permanent principal as the district continues its search for a leader.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said the district is conducting interviews over the next few weeks but, as of now, there is no one hired for the job.
The position became available after former High School Principal Mike Egan decided to leave the post he held since 2015 to take over Beck Elementary School.
Egan accepted the position to replace retiring Principal Sue Giberson.
Now the search continues and Bendle said he believes the district will find a candidate to hire.
"The starting date would be the question," Bendle said. "We will have to either cover it internally or use an interim."
Shikellamy school board members also appointed teacher Alicia Differ to the dean of students in May.
The position was never created and came out of nowhere during that May board meeting in which former Interim Superintendent Dr. Tom Scholvin resigned and Bendle was hired.
Bendle said the dean of students position was temporary and Differ will return to the classroom to start the school year.
In Pennsylvania by law, if you work in the public school system and are working for one district but get hired by another, the previous employer can hold the employee for 60 days.
School board member Slade Shreck said he is hopeful the district will find a good candidate.
"I think we will be fine but in case we aren't we have several employees who can fill in," he said. "Even if that means that Dr. (Jason) Bendle takes a day here and there."