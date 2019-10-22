SUNBURY — Senior Anna Wiest represented Shikellamy School District in Harrisburg Tuesday night when she spoke before the House of Representatives women's caucus, state Rep. Lynda Culver said.
Wiest, 17, of Sunbury, read her oratory speech, "Wings of Beauty," in front of state judges during the 2019 forensic championships in March. She finished in second place.
While Wiest's performance was being recognized by the school board, Culver caught wind and wanted to hear the speech.
"I got called last week and was asked to speak in Harrisburg and I am just very excited at this chance," Wiest said. "It is such an honor."
Wiest's speech is about her experiences with self-image. The speech discusses the way one is trained to view themselves and how one should break the ideology, Wiest said.
"My goal is to convince women that they are not limited to what the beauty standards tell them they must be," Wiest said. "We are so much more than the standards."
Superintendent Jason Bendle said the district is proud of the senior, who is attending Bloomsburg University, in Bloomsburg, for her senior year.
"I know she (Wiest) serves our district proud," Bendle said. "This was an excellent example of that."
Wiest's coach, Shikellamy Drama and Forensic Club instructor Ellen Boyer said Wiest is a leader.
"When Lynda (Culver) called me about Anna (Wiest) coming to Harrisburg to speak I got chills," Boyer said. "Anna is the prime example of a young woman who is using her voice as a way to get out a message to our leaders and our community. That is not just from forensics that is because she is just so talented in everything she does."
Culver said she and Wiest spoke about the speech during Culver's yearly art show in Sunbury.
"I was so moved," Culver said. "This is a young woman who is so talented and so powerful when she speaks. I knew I wanted her to speak in Harrisburg and we were all just so delighted she agreed."
Wiest said she never imagined the impact of her speech. "I was just writing a speech about something I really cared about," she said. "I now realize that this is a message that people needed to hear."