SUNBURY — The Shikellamy Braves will continue a tradition that dates back to 2006 when students host the annual bonfire on Oct. 24.
The event, organized by Shikellamy school director Slade Shreck, will be held at Spyglass Ridge Winery, just outside of Sunbury.
“I wanted to give back to the students and do it in a fun way so I came up with bringing back a tradition from when I went to Shikellamy,” he said.
The Sunbury Fire Department will light the fire and put it out.
The bonfire, which was canceled last year due to COVID-19, will begin at 5 p.m. with a flag football game, Shreck said. The event is free to the public but donations are being accepted with proceeds going to the Thyra M. Humphrey’s center for breast health, Shreck said.