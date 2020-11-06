SUNBURY — A second Shikellamy High School staff member and another student have tested positive for COVID-19 one day after a teacher tested positive and was quarantined with seven other educators.
Additionally, Shikellamy will play its scheduled football game at Mifflinburg tonight, Superintendent Jason Bendle said. Bendle said Shikellamy has done contact tracing, shared the information with Mifflinburg, and the schools have agreed to play.
The student whose positive test came back Friday has not been in school since Oct. 29, Bendle said.
"The district has been in contact with the Department of Health and based on when the symptom onset occurred, no students or staff were exposed to the second confirmed case."
"The district is in continuous communication with the Department of Health regarding this matter."
Bendle said the district is receiving guidance from state health officials regarding what is the next step. Further information will be released as soon as the district receives it, Bendle said,
On Thursday, Bendle announced a Shikellamy High School staff member tested positive and that eight teachers and several students were quarantined.
The teachers’ classes are being covered by substitutes. The school will remain open he said.
“When we have a positive case, according to the Department of Health anyone within six feet for more than 15 minutes must be quarantined,” he said Thursday. “These people will be out for 14 days.”