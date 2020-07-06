SUNBURY — The manager of the Shikellamy State Park Complex for the last two years moved on to another state position on Friday.
Nicholas Sherlock, a native of Bedford County, started this position on Sept. 12, 2018. The Shikellamy State Park Complex stretches north along the Susquehanna River from Northumberland to Lycoming County, Milton State Park and Susquehanna State Park in Lycoming County.
Terrence Brady, the press spokesman for the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), said a new manager has not yet been named.
Sherlock, who has been working with DCNR for eight years, said he took a position at Hickory Run State Park in Kidder and Penn Forest Townships in Carbon County. During his nearly two years as manager, the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam faced repairs and a partial demolition project started last month for the deteriorating marina building.
Shikellamy State Park is a state park where the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam forms the 3,060-acre Lake Augusta on the Susquehanna. The Fabridam, believed to be the largest inflatable dam in the world, gives boaters access to safe, deep water.
When a new manager is named, they will be the third manager the park complex has seen in two years. Sherlock was named when former manager John Clifford took a bureau headquarters managerial post with its Program Services Section.