SUNBURY — Jason Schiccatano was tested twice this week after two co-workers tested positive for COVID-19 and he himself started showing symptoms.
Schiccatano on Wednesday said he tested negative earlier this week but started showing symptoms after the test came back. He came to the drive-thru COVID-19 test site at the Shikellamy State Park for the second test this week. Today is the final day for the test site.
"I was sick as a dog yesterday," said Schiccatano. "I had the chills bad, a fever and a bad headache. It's not looking good."
Schiccatano his whole department at work got sent home. This week was the first time he had to be tested for COVID-19.
"This is great," he said about the test site hosted by the state Department of Health and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare (AMI) in cooperation with the Northumberland County EMA. "I had to pay for my first test. Knowing this one is free is a great thing."
Craig Chance, the team lead with AMI, said the site averaged about 40 patients a day since Sunday. Monday had to be canceled due to snow.
"I've been in Pennsylvania since early November," said Chance. "As time goes by it goes slower and slower. At the beginning of the pandemic, we saw 400 to 450 patients a day. I don't think it's a good thing. People still need to get tested, whether it's positive or negative."
Chance theorized that the release of the vaccines slowed down testing sites.
"It's important to get tested to help control the pandemic," he said.
The state park location is the second drive-thru location in Northumberland County. Back in October, a testing site was open at Polar Tech site in Elysburg. Over the course of five test days — Oct. 16-20 — 639 people were tested, according to the state.
The site will reopen this morning for its last day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Shikellamy State Park testing site is located at the Marina Section, 236 Marina Road, Sunbury, Pa.
Up to 450 patients can be tested per day. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free to all patients. Testing is also open to individuals who are not county residents. Patients must be ages three and older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested. No appointment is necessary. Patients are encouraged to bring a photo ID or insurance card. Registration will also be completed on-site. The turnaround time for testing results is two to seven days after testing, according to DOH.