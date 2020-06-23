Shikellamy student awarded four-year scholarship for theater performance

Valley students once again turned in a strong showing at the annual Ray of Light Awards for Excellence in High School Theatre this past weekend, including a special honor for Shikellamy's Destiny Lopez.
Shikellamy's theater department, led by director Ellen Boyer, won two awards, best large cast play and best ensemble work for a large play, for the students' performance of "Second Samuel," this past winter. Warrior Run also won three awards for "Radium Girls."
Lopez, who is entering her senior year at Shikellamy, received the West Virginia School of Theatre and Dance award, which comes with a four-year scholarship.
"It is all unreal to me," Lopez said Monday. "I am just so honored to receive this."
Lopez said she is grateful for the scholarship but she is unsure where she will attend because she is looking at various schools.
"I am thankful for all of this," she said.
Shikellamy Junior Caleb Wertz won best actor in a leading role for his performance in "Second Samuel." Warrior Run senior Meredith Gardner won best female actress in a leading role for her performance in "Radium Girls." Kaitlyn Meule, also of Warrior Run, was honored for a supporting role in "Radium Girls."
Gardner also won the Andree P. Phillips leadership in the Arts award.
The "Ray of Light" award ceremony takes place at the end of the year for schools within 40 miles of Williamsport. They were held in a limited capacity this past Saturday at the Community Arts Center in downtown Williamsport.
Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle said he was thrilled for Shikellamy.
"I am very proud of our theater department," Bendle said. "This is a credit to all involved from the students, faculty and our parents."