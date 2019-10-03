NORTHUMBERLAND — More than 60 Shikellamy high school students on Thursday night were determined to carry on the tradition of having a flag football game on Homecoming weekend — even if it couldn't be held at Braves Stadium.
The complicating issue was rain.
"We decided it was in the best interest to cancel because of the weather and the field being wet," Superintendent Jason Bendle said Thursday night. "We told everyone it just wasn't safe and the liability would have been much higher for someone to get hurt under those conditions."
The idea to hold an alternative flag football game was posted on Facebook and went viral.
Northumberland Borough allowed students to come to Pineknotter Park and continue the tradition of a Homecoming night blast, complete with loudspeakers and music.
Carrying on that tradition is what students Mia Peifer and Jarod VanKirk wanted for their fellow classmates.
"Playing flag football on Homecoming weekend at the bonfire has been a tradition at Shikellamy for more than 10 years," said Peifer.
"We all look forward to this night," VanKirk said. "And when we couldn't play on the high school field, we decided to come here."
"We have all grades here, not just seniors" Peifer said. "We have loudspeakers. Music. And enough students here to divide up into four teams."
The students divided into four teams and were able to play.
Daily Item reporter Francis Scarcella contributed to this report.