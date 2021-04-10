NORTHUMBERLAND — Shikellamy Middle School students continue to raise money for cancer research and they are doing it one penny at a time.
During the Pennies for Patients campaign, members of the middle school National Junior Honor Society were able to raise $3,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society uses the money raised to invests in groundbreaking cancer research, patient education and support services as well as trying to ease treatment payments for families.
Pennies for Patients was designed as a homeroom competition to collect the most change, according to district officials.
Sixth-grade teacher Ben Attinger defeated Sixth-grade teacher Josh Brosious 6th on the last day of collections, Brosious said.
Eighth-grade teacher Jenelle Herman's students finished in third place.
Honor Society advisor, Lindy Witmer said the goal was $1,500 but was far exceeded.
"We were able to double our goal," Witmer said. "I wasn’t sure what to expect this year, but this is a testament to the generosity of our students, their families, and our faculty and staff.”
Attinger said he was proud of the students.
"It was fun to see them getting excited, and the whole time this was going on, they kept saying how proud they were of each other for raising money for other kids going through a rough time," he said. "We certainly enjoy winning, but I think the best part is making a little bit of a difference in the lives of children going through an illness."
Assistant Principal Steve Renn said he was also thrilled the students were so involved.
"I am very proud of the students and staff for their efforts in raising money for this amazing cause," Renn said. "This is the type of thing that makes me proud to be part of our school. We are a family and we are always looking for wat to help others out. It is a great lesson in generosity for our students."