Shikellamy students return to classes

SUNBURY — For the first time in nearly five months the Shikellamy High School was busy with unusual sights — students and buses.
The first day for the district went off smoothly and students began to arrive at around 7:10 a.m. in their masks and prepared to attend the first day of class, according to Superintendent Jason Bendle.
"We had a great first day," Bendle said. "Students and families were extremely supportive and compliant with the face-covering mandate for the governor."
Bendle said even the transportation for the first day back since school closed in March due to COVID-19 went well.
"I was at each of the buildings today and it was great seeing kids throughout the district," Bendle said. "We know we need to remain flexible throughout this health crisis."
Mason Cianflone, 15, of Northumberland, just entered 9th grade at the high school and said he was happy to be back to school.
"It was a good day, for the first day back," he said. "I am not worried about COVID-19 as long as everyone follows the rules."
Oaklyn Elementary School 4th-grade teacher Betsy Grimm said the first day back was smooth.
"There were a few small hiccups but overall it went well," she said. "All the precautions are worth it to see the kids smiling."
Adriana McCollum, 11, of Sunbury, who just entered 6th grade at the Shikellamy Middle School, in Northumberland said she loved her first day back to school.
"It was fun to see all my friends again," she said. "It was just a good first day of school."
McCollum said wearing a mask didn't bother her.
"It wasn't tough to wear the mask," she said. "It didn't bother me to have it on all day."
High School Principal Marc Freeman said he was also happy to see the students return.
"I am proud of our entire team," he said. "We had a very successful first day, and our staff and students did a great job."