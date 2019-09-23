Shikellamy superindendant, principal meet with parents, residents

SUNBURY — Shikellamy School District Superintendent Jason Bendle and High School Principal Marc Freeman met with parents and community members Monday as part of the first of three "meet and greet" sessions being held by the district.
Bendle and Freeman welcomed people at the Packer House, on 3rd St., Monday night as part of the district's plan to get the district more involved with the community, director Lori Garman said.
Garman, who also owns the Packer House, donated food and her establishment in order to let Bendle and Freeman meet with people.
"This is something we wanted to do to get our community involved," she said. "This gives people the chance to come in and talk with our district leaders and voice any concerns or just meet the superintendent and principal."
About 15 people arrived and resident and parent Lorie Morrison Becker said she was thrilled to get the chance to speak with district leaders.
"I have a child in 10th grade and I think this was a wonderful idea to let parents come and meet with the superintendent and principal," she said. "It's a good way to get to be able to establish a relationship with the people in charge."
Bendle agreed. "It's always nice to put faces to the names of parents of children in our schools," he said. "I am happy to get this chance to meet with people and listen to what they have to say."
Freeman, who is the former Bloomsburg Middle School principal, said he didn't know many people when he came to Shikellamy in August but is now beginning to put faces with names.
"It's great to be able to talk with people," he said. "I want to also let people know they can come and speak to me. Coming from Bloomsburg everyone knew each other and now I am beginning to feel the same way here.'
The second meet and greet will be on Oct. 21 with the new Shikellamy Police Department, Bendle said.
The final meeting will be held on Nov. 18, when Bendle and other administration will discuss dual enrollment and expanded educational opportunities.
All meetings will begin at 7 p.m., Bendle said.