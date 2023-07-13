SUNBURY — Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle wants parents to know any student that received a tax bill is because of incorrect paperwork, and the district is working to correct the issue.
"The student issue seems to be due to some students not completing work permits as is a requirement," he said. "We cross-reference the EIT file against high school and middle school work permits to eliminate students from receiving a bill."
Bendle said for any student that does receive a bill, it is simple to complete the exoneration form and the bill is exonerated.
"There is no financial harm to a student that receives a bill," he said. "We do try to limit the occurrences that this happens, but with the number of additions the last two years to the tax rolls, some situations are not avoidable."
Bendle said the district has worked the last two years to get the occupation/per capita tax rolls current.
"We have added over 6,000 occupation bills in the previous two tax cycles," he said. "This was done by auditing the tax rolls from the county rolls versus the wage-earning residents paying earned income taxes living in Shikellamy School District. We are working with residents and students that have received tax bills in error."
Bendle said the goal is to administratively get the tax rolls current to make sure the tax is being applied uniformly to all residents, as it wasn't in prior years.
"Last year we received phone calls from taxpayers that have lived in the community for more than 10 years that have not paid an occupation tax," he said.
"The district had experienced significant lost revenue in prior years due to the tax rolls not being current. Our efforts the last two years will have a significant impact on district revenues that can help to offset the need for real estate tax increases in the district."