SUNBURY — Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle and new high school Principal Marc Freeman are prepared for Tuesday's first day of classes.
Bendle, who was hired in May, said he is looking forward to the school year and getting Shikellamy students excited about the year.
"The district is off to an extremely positive and exciting start to the 2019-2020 school year," Bendle said. "We are all ready to make great things happen."
Bendle worked over the summer on the high school scheduling process, he said.
"The Shikellamy High School will be working to expedite the timeline for high school students to receive their schedules for the 2020-2021 school year," Bendle said. "Our goals will be for students to have a draft schedule in their hands when they leave for the summer."
Starting in January, Bendle said the board will approve a course selection guide. In February and March students will begin to pick what classes they want. In April and May teachers will work with students on schedule development and in June students will get a draft of their courses for the following year.
"From June through August guidance counselors work with students and families on finalizing schedules," Bendle said.
High school Principal Marc Freeman said he is excited to meet with students.
"I am honored to serve as the principal and I have been welcomed by so many parents, students, teachers and community members that I already feel at home," Freeman said. "In my short time here I am already impressed by the passion and drive of many of our students and teachers. I am looking forward to working with staff, parents and the community this year and beyond to make Shikellamy the best it can be."
Bendle said improvement efforts started this summer when he realized the Shikellamy math program was a success.
"This year, 106 Shikellamy and surrounding elementary students participated in our district’s annual Summer Math Camp, located at the Oaklyn Elementary School," Bendle said. "Staff and students enjoyed engaging in 'camping-themed' activities focused on teaching and reviewing valuable science and math skills. We couldn’t have had "s’more" fun if we tried."
Last week the middle school, in Northumberland, got some improvements as artist Jon Laidacker installed the mural Shikellamy students painted. The mural can be seen on the side of the building that faces the bakery.
Bendle said he was thrilled to hear from a parent about how the Shikellamy Virtual Academy met the needs of their child.
"We thought it pertinent for the Shikellamy administration to hear about the success of both its students and the program," Bendle said. "We are very grateful that our school administration allows this cyber education program."