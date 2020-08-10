Shikellamy superintendent prepared for reopening

SUNBURY — Superintendent Jason Bendle says Shikellamy is prepared for the start of the school year and the district will continue to adapt to the ever-changing state guidelines.
"We will do what we have to do to make sure all the students, staff and parents are safe," he said.
"When the guidelines change we will do what we have to do."
Bendle sat down with The Daily Item last week for a One on One interview which can be viewed at www.dailyitem.com.
Bendle also addressed the ongoing issue with what will happen to fall sports after Gov. Tom Wolf made a surprise announcement last week that he recommends all fall sports be closed and no high school sports resume until 2021.
"We are just waiting to see what will happen," he said. "Things are constantly changing and I would have never expected anything like COVID-19 to hit."
Bendle, who lead the way for Valley superintendents, in creating reopening plans for districts, said he wanted to thank other superintendents for their willingness in all working together on safety plans.
"This was all a group effort and we are all doing the best we can during this," he said.
"We hope to get going smoothly and we will address any issues that may pop up."
Bendle has been hosting a series of meetings with Shikellamy parents about the reopening of schools. All the meetings took place at the high school football stadium where parents were able to be socially distanced.