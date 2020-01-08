SUNBURY — Former Shikellamy School District Superintendent Brett Misavage is the man.
Just ask the entire staff and students at Chief Shikellamy Elementary School, in Sunbury.
Misavage, who also served as Chief Shikellamy principal for 15 years, passed away Tuesday morning in South Carolina leaving the community and his former staff shocked and saddened.
"He taught us to be a family," Chief Shikellamy second grade teacher Erin Andretta said. "He was the man."
Andretta along with life skills teacher Marie Murphy, speech-language therapist Maureen Naginey, Principal Todd Van Kirk and 4th-grade teacher Amy Herbster showed a video of Misavage a few years ago being honored by his school and students with a song called, "He's the man."
The lyrics were written and sung by students and teachers.
"Somewhere we heard that Chief Shik is a test, but Mr. Misavage makes this school the best. Stand up now and face the sun, he won't hide or turn or run. He does what must be done. He even makes it fun," the lyrics read.
Van Kirk said he received the news that Misavage, also a former 1989 draft pick for Major League Baseball's Atlanta Braves, had passed Tuesday night.
"This just doesn't even seem real," he said. "I am just in shock."
Van Kirk said he spoke with Misavage often and leaned on him for advice.
"Brett picked me to be principal at this school," he said. "He was such a leader and he would call me and ask me if everything was going OK and he would stop by the school even when he was the superintendent and walk the halls and talk to everyone. Even as of the beginning of the school year this year he called and asked me what I needed."
Misavage, who recently moved to South Carolina, served as Shikellamy’s superintendent after he was appointed by the board in 2016. Misavage announced he had health issues and took a sabbatical in June 2018 in hopes his health would improve and he would be able to return to work.
Misavage was with the district for nearly 30 years.
Murphy worked for Misavage for nine years. She said to know Misavage was to love him.
"Lots of people knew Brett as a friend, neighbor or someone they would go golf with," she said. "But if you would have been here at Chief Shik with him he was everything to everyone. He was our leader."
Naginey said Misavage was the last to leave the school every day and treated everyone in the building like family.
"He would stay and throw the football with the kids," she said. "He would play dodgeball with them at the end of the day, with the children, and he would go out and play at recess. Brett treated everyone the same and no one was better than the next. If a substitute teacher came in for the day they were family. We are all just so saddened by this and he will be missed."
Herbster said Misavage kept his staff close. "He made us a family," she said.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said Misavage touched the lives of many.
"It was amazing to see the Shikellamy family come together by wearing their Team Misavage shirts," Bendle said.
But the students at Chief Shikellamy may have been the ones who summed up the man Misavage was with their song: "He believes in every child in this school, no matter what he always keeps his cool. Plays outside in the warm and the cold. He's the man, he's the man, he's the man."