Shikellamy teachers and coaches team up to fund new track features

SUNBURY — Thanks to a booster club and private money from two teachers and coaches, the Shikellamy track and field team now has a new disc throwing and shot put area.
Teachers and coaches, Jonny Evans, Dave Evans and Cody Bordner donated private funds along with help from the booster club to complete near $20,000 project, Brosious said.
"This throwing area project has been in the works for five years," he said. "The project's original cost was $20,000 but due to the tight budget of the school district, we only received $3,500 for it so the coaching staff had to work together with the community to somehow find a way to complete the project."
A new 36-by-36-foot disc area with a new cage system and a new 12-by-12-foot shot put area are now complete and in place for students, Brosious said.
"This project would not be have been possible if it was not for the coaching staff, maintenance department working after hours, coach Troy Hess of Infinity Throwing Club, Martin General Building out of Liverpool, Central Builders, YBC, Former Head Coach Bob Cole and Shikellamy Alumni JA Brosious," Brocious said.
"Coach Troy Hess had a lot to do with the planning and organizing of this project. I think it great how another coach is willing to help another track program for the betterment of the athletes and sport itself."
Shikellamy coach David Evans said he was also happy for the students.
"This is just one more project we can check off the never-ending list of how we can make Track and Field at Shikellamy a better sport for our student-athletes," he said. "All of these projects are possible because of the hard work and dedication of the Track and Field coaching staff, booster club, maintenance workers and athletic director."
Jonny Evans was also pleased with the new throwing area, he said.
"Shikellamy is blessed with some outstanding athletes," Jonny Evans said. "Our kids deserve the best facilities and we’re doing whatever we can to provide that for them. Times are tough and the school district has limited funds to work with so the coaching staff and booster club went to work to find enough donations to complete the project. The coaches donated more than 60 hours of their time and the booster club picked up a significant portion of the bill. Thanks to everyone who helped make this project a success."