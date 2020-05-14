Shikellamy teachers build online collage for seniors

SUNBURY — Shikellamy High School teachers are continuing efforts to make seniors feel special as graduation nears.
High school art teacher Jennifer Shay gathered 50 teachers together and put together a Shikellamy a senior collage.
"Seniors of 2020 once a Brave, always a Brave! Stay strong! You will shine!" the collage reads with teachers holding letters.
"I spoke to a teacher friend in the Lancaster area, and she told me they were doing this," Shay said. "I thought it was a great idea and wanted to bring it to Shikellamy."
Shay said teachers in the district continue to try and find ways to let the seniors know they will be missed.
"I feel absolutely terrible for them," Shay said. "They were robbed of so much, including the milestone of graduating school, including the physical ceremony."
Shay joked and said putting the collage together was tough attempting to get everyone together to shoot the pictures.
"We all came together," she said. "Everyone was happy to participate, and we all want the seniors to know we are thinking of them."
Superintendent Jason Bendle said he was proud of the staff for continuing to remind seniors they are still part of the Shikellamy family.
"In this tough time it is great to see our staff continue to show each other and the students that Shikellamy is a family," he said. "I think this is great and the dedication of our staff in this tough time is remarkable."