SUNBURY — Shikellamy teachers are preparing to drive around the district on Wednesday and wave to their students by forming a "Social Distancing Teacher Love Train."
The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) announced Monday that all schools will be closed through at least April 6. The closure order could be extended beyond April 6 if necessary, a release stated.
Teachers at Chief Shikellamy began to speak via phone and text messaging and developed a plan that consists of asking students to go on to their front porches on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. while a series of individual vehicles drive by, stop, wave and say hello to their students.
Chief Shikellamy teacher Nicole Hicks got the ball rolling and said teachers are missing their students.
"We are a family at Chief Shikellamy," she said. "The teachers wanted to spread love and happiness to our students and their families. In a situation that is scary and confusing, we wanted to be the silver lining for our kids and community."
Teacher Mindy Kisner agreed.
"We love and miss our students and want to let them know we care about them and think about them every day," she said. "We have been communicating with our students and families in apps and letters in the mail but this parade allows our kiddos to actually see us and we get to see them."
Teacher Gina Becker said the convoy of vehicles will also show teachers are following social distancing.
"We want to bring a little joy to our students during this uncertain time," she said.
Hicks said teachers will not be stopping for any period of time and that students and their families should remain on the porch or lawn while the convoy of vehicles pass each home.