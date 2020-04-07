SUNBURY — A consulting firm recommends shuttering Grace Beck Elementary School for the 2021-22 school year and redistributing its students in the Shikellamy School District as a cost-saving measure.
EI Associates, of Harrisburg, presented the report to the Shikellamy board of directors who met for more than two hours Tuesday night via Zoom. The firm was hired in October for $1,000.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said, when he became the district leader in June, then acting Superintendent Dr. Tom Schovlin suggested the study.
On Tuesday, Peter Ortiz, of EI Associates, presented the board with three elementary restructuring options.
All restructuring options included the re-purposing of Beck Elementary for the use of the Shikellamy Virtual Academy, rental space to the CSIU for preschool classrooms and other programming, and would house the district”s administrative office
"The district could look at the potential sale of the IPAC (administration building) and these options allow the use of Beck Elementary to still service Shikellamy students," Bendle said. "Nearly all students who would attend there in this model would be current Shikellamy students or future Shikellamy students."
Ortiz told the board that through master planning, reconfiguring and consolidating Shikellamy could achieve operational cost savings overall in the amount of $1.5 million.
"The district has a lot of work ahead of itself," Bendle said. "Every line item in the budget needs to be examined before final adoption in June."
Bendle presented to the board a five-year budget model that showed that the district ran an approximate $1.2 million deficit in 2017-18, an approximate $950,000 deficit in 2018-19, and is expecting a similar deficit this year.
"Using the five-year projection model, the district is trending for a negative fund balance in 2025 and will need to make significant changes to the annual budget," he said.
Bendle said the district has other options for financial savings, but the ones presented Tuesday night impact students and student learning the least.
Business Manager Dave Sinopoli said the current COVID-19 pandemic could further complicate finances next year.
"If the state flat funds school districts, it would increase Shikellamy's 2020-21 deficit by approximately an additional $280,000," he said.
The board will now review the options and make a decision at a later date.