SUNBURY — Shikellamy school directors will discuss whether fall sports will happen after Gov. Tom Wolf Thursday said he recommended all sports be postponed until 2021.
Board President Wendy Wiest said the board would be discussing Wolf's recommendation after the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association makes an announcement this afternoon.
"We haven't discussed anything yet," she said. "But we will wait and see what happens."
Superintendent Jason Bendle during Thursday's work session then asked high school athletic director Tim Foor what his thoughts were.
Foor said athletic directors across the Valley are in favor of moving sports forward and beginning the season as planned.
Bendle said he will monitor the fluid situation between Wolf and the PIAA and discuss whatever happens later today with the board.
Directors also discussed reopening schools with Bendle. Bendle said the district has 50,000 face masks to give out and is currently ready for the opening on Aug. 26.
Bendle said he is asking parents to make a nine-week commitment to either in-person classes or virtual classes. Bendle said he understands if students feel sick or get sick they will stay home and can take virtual courses.
Wiest agreed. "This is very important that we stick to this," she said.
Bendle said the district has already approved a reopening plan, but at next week's meeting directors will vote again in case anything changes and new regulations come into play.
The board met on Zoom and will again meet virtually next Thursday at 7 p.m. for its regular voting meeting.