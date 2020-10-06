SUNBURY — Shikellamy school directors will follow Gov. Tom Wolf's guidelines for outdoor events and will allow 1,200 people inside Shikellamy Stadium Friday night when the Braves take on rivals the Selinsgrove Seals.
However, directors differed on ticket distribution during Tuesday's school board meeting.
As it stands, according to Superintendent Jason Bendle, Shikellamy will be giving four tickets to each player, 156 tickets to Selinsgrove, leaving 402 tickets to then be offered to Shikellamy seniors and juniors first.
Bendle said any tickets left from seniors or juniors declining them would go to sophomores then freshman.
Director Jeff Balestrini wanted to offer the public tickets while Director Jennifer Wetzel said she would like to see Selinsgrove students get the chance to come and cheer on their team.
Wetzel said the game against Selinsgrove is always a fun one and she felt Selinsgrove students should have the chance to come and see the game.
Director Slade Shreck agreed with Wetzel.
Balestrini said he was concerned the night of the game tickets would remain available because students didn't take them.
Director Jenna Eister-Whitaker said she would be in favor of open the gates to anyone that wanted to come because of the yearly rivalry between Selinsgrove and Shikellamy. She said as long as the district continued to follow all the safety measures and practice social distancing, she didn't have a problem if the number of people who attended surpassed the 1,200.
The board agreed Bendle would get an accurate headcount by Thursday and the district would put out a notice if any tickets remained for the general public to purchase.
The board also agreed that the Shikellamy band should be able to sell food Friday night. Bendle said he would work out the details and see if a limited menu could be available.
Director and board President Wendy Wiest said the district was in favor of doing anything for the students in order to help them raise money.