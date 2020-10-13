SUNBURY — Oaklyn Elementary School, Shikellamy Middle School & Shikellamy High School students will participate in full remote learning on Nov. 3 due to the election.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said the schools will be closed because they are polling locations.
"Students and staff will learn and instruct from home on this day," he said.
Students who attend Beck Elementary, Chief Shikellamy Elementary, and Priestley Elementary will attend school for in-person instruction, Bendle said.
— Francis Scarcella