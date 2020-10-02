SUNBURY — Despite COVID-19, a Shikellamy School District board director has come up with a way to hold the 15th annual pep rally and bonfire on Sunday.
Director Slad Shreck said he wanted students, players and parents to continue the tradition and after some creative thinking, the event will take place at Spyglass Ridge Winery,
"This year the pep rally and bonfire is going to be different," Shreck said. "Because of COVID-19, I didn't want to cancel it. I was contacted by seniors and some parents to have the event."
So Shreck said he contacted Spyglass Ridge Winery owner Tom Webb.
"This is the first change as thanks to Tom Webb we will be visiting Spyglass for the event," Shreck said.
Shreck said the event was always held for rivals the Selinsgrove Seals, but then the event was changed to whatever team was playing the Braves during homecoming weekend.
The event was typically held the Thursday before the game but, because of COVID-19, Shreck said it was decided to be held on Sunday with the first flag football game kicking off at 6 p.m.
Before the night is over, Shreck said the bonfire will be lit.
"The bonfire is built by the seniors and the flag football games are played by freshman, sophomores, juniors and seniors," Shreck said.
Webb, who hosts concerts at the winery, has enough space on his property to keep people socially distanced, Shreck said.
"My children went to Shikellamy," he said. "The pep rally and bonfire have been going on for 15 years, my children participated in this for many years. They are great memories for both my daughters. Kids should not have to miss out on this — they should have some normalcy and we were happy to help out when asked."
Everyone attending is required to wear a mask, bring a lawn chair, and remain socially distanced, Webb said.
Assisting in the bonfire will be the Stonington Fire Department.
Shreck said he wanted to thank Spyglass, the Stonington Fire Department, Sunbury Motors, Dominos, Brewers Outlet, Tri-County Sports, Shikellamy Marching Braves Danley's, and the Sunbury Moose #181 for sponsoring the event.