SUNBURY — Shikellamy School District’s graduation for the Class of 2020 will be held virtually on June 25 at the Point Township Drive-In.
Superintendent Jason Bendle announced Friday night the decision was made due to Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision to not allow gatherings of more than 250 people.
"There are 190 graduates," Bendle said. "A link to watch the video will be made available to the community for those that are unable to attend in person Next week, information will be sent with specific times and directions for graduation."
Last week seniors had the chance to go to the Shikellamy High School, pick up their diploma and then walk to the stadium to get pictures with family.
"We are doing the best we can even though this isn't traditional graduation," director Jenna-Eister Whitaker said.
Bendle said the decision was made based on what the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Pennsylvania Department of Education allowed for Northumberland County.