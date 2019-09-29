SUNBURY — The Shikellamy School District's family program will begin this week.
Superintendent Jason Bendle announced the Strengthening Families Program begins Thursday night at 6:30 at the Shikellamy Middle School, in Northumberland.
"Strengthening Families is a seven-session program focused on reducing family-related risk factors for adolescent problem behavior and building protective factors in youth adolescent children and their parents/caregivers," Bendle said. "Research has concluded that young adolescent children do better when their parents/ caregivers exhibit two basic skills, consistent discipline and support."
The program is designed for families with pre- and young adolescents, from about age 10 through 14, Bendle said. Parents/caregivers and youth meet separately for the first hour, then spend the second hour together participating in family activities, Bendle said.
"Group size can range from about seven to 10 families for a total of 14 to 30 individuals," Bendle said. "Strengthening Families is appropriate for all types of families including single-parent, blended, foster, or two-parent families.
Shikellamy school director Jenna Eister-Whitaker said the program is wonderful for families.
"We are happy to able to offer this for our district," she said.
Shikellamy Middle School, along with the Prosper Grant, have been able to offer the Strengthening Families Program once during each of the past two school years, Bendle said.
For more information call the middle school at 570-286-3700 and ask for Lisa Pfleegor.