Shikellamy School District will host “community night” at the high school stadium tonight in order to celebrate the start of the fall season, followed by a high school football scrimmage.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said the night is about showcasing their fall sports programs, meeting with each other and the start of the school year.
Field hockey coach Tammy Lahr said she is also excited for tonight’s event.
“Community night is a great opportunity for everyone to come out and meet and support all of the student-athletes that represent our school district,” she said. “It is an evening of celebrating the upcoming seasons for all fall sports.”
Directors Wendy Wiest and Slade Shreck said they are both excited for the community to meet and see the talented athletes the district has participating in sports.
“With the start of another school year after COVID-19, the students involved in all the fall activities are excited to get back,” Shreck said. “We are looking forward to a great night and year.”
Wiest said community night is a chance for residents to come and meet the athletes.
“They have all been working hard and looking forward to competitive seasons,” Wiest said. “It’s wonderful to see folks come out and show support their Shikellamy Braves pride.”
Wiest said there will also be various organizations on hand providing information, spirit wear and concessions.
The event begins at 5 p.m. and the scrimmage between the Braves and Montoursville will begin at 7 p.m.