SUNBURY — Shikellamy School District plans to open on Aug. 26 after directors agreed Thursday night, during a Zoom meeting, the district is ready to go.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said, so far, 700 families have chosen the district's virtual academy, while 100 have chosen remote learning through Google Meet.
Bendle said the district also has 99 students registered in outside cyberschools which is up from 85 last year.
Bendle said the district spent $1.7 million in outside cyberschools last year.
"We are ready to open," Bendle said. "We have a few last-minute things we are doing but we are prepared for the first day of school."
The board decided last month they would continue to vote on re-opening plans until the first day of school.
"This plan includes a five day a week in-person model of instruction with safety protocols, a Virtual Academy Cyber School option for students in grades K-12, and a remote option for students in grades 6-12," Bendle said. "The district is providing various options for parents and thanks the community for their continued support."
The district currently has 2,800 students and Bendle said that 67-percent are coming back to in-person classes.
"We look forward to our students returning for this upcoming school year and need the continued support from our community during these challenging times," Bendle said.
Director Lori Garman said she is excited for the students to return to school.
"I am excited about anything that resembles normal," she said. "The kids need it, everyone needs it. We need to be safe and smart. A lot of industries have been doing things safe and smart and schools can do this as well."
Board President Wendy Wiest agreed with Garman.
"My own kids are beyond excited to get back to school," Wiest said. "I think we are well prepared and look forward to the kids getting back to some normalcy and meaningful education."