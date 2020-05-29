SUNBURY — Shikellamy High School seniors will be participating in a video graduation beginning on Tuesday, according to Superintendent Jason Bendle.
This is in addition to either a video graduation at the Point Township Drive-in on June 25 or a socially-distanced graduation at the stadium on June 26, Bendle said.
"A decision will be made on June 12 based on state directives and guidance from the Department of Health," Bendle said.
In the meantime, Bendle said students will have time slots scheduled next week from Tuesday through Friday to come to Shikellamy High School to participate in the video graduation taping.
"Directly after their video portion is completed, each senior can come to the stadium to receive their diplomas from me in front of their families," Bendle said. "Families can take pictures with their seniors and pictures of their child receiving their diploma at the stadium."
Bendle said the high school is calling each family to discuss details.
"Should a family's work schedule not permit them to attend at their seniors' scheduled time, the district will have evening hours to receive their diploma at the stadium with their families," Bendle said.
"The school board and administration came up with this so that parents can see their child receive their diploma while still following state guidelines and safety for all involved," Bendle said. "Everything that has been planning is in an effort to celebrate our seniors while keeping everyone safe."
Director Slade Shreck said he was thrilled for the students.
"I am glad the parents will get a chance to get pictures with their graduate," he said. 'I am also glad Dr. Bendle will be able to give them their certificates."