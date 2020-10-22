SUNBURY — The Shikellamy Area School District will sell 200 tickets for Friday night's football game between the Braves and the Milton Panthers.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said tickets for the game must be picked up at the administration building on Packer Island Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The district is allowing 1,200 people into the stadium and Bendle said all students in the high school were offered the tickets first.
Bendle said tickets will be $5 each and will be sold on a first come first serve basis.
For more information, call the district at 570-286-3721.
— Francis Scarcella