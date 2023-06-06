SUNBURY — Thanks to the efforts of Shikellamy school director Jennifer Wetzel, the Braves track and field team may have a new turf javelin throwing lane.
At Tuesday's work session, Wetzel continued to impress on the board that with the current stadium project underway, getting a turf javelin throwing lane should be made a priority as the construction crews will be on site.
The cost of the lane is about $35,000 because the crews are already working at the stadium, Superintendent Jason Bendle said.
The board has been discussing the javelin lane for the past few weeks and was looking for a spot where it would not impact other sports on the practice field next to the stadium.
"We need to do this now for our students and not make them wait," Wetzel said.
Some members of the board wanted to have a study done before making the decision, but Wetzel, along with directors Slade Shreck and Justin Lenner agreed to place the lane in an area where athletes can practice that will not impact any other sports.
"The students deserve this," Shreck said.
After around a 30-minute discussion, Bendle took a poll and directors agreed to place the vote on the June 13 voting meeting.
Directors also agreed to start accepting letters from people looking to fill former school director Michael Stender's seat. Stender was sworn in as the 108th state representative earlier this week.
Shikellamy School District property owners will not see a tax increase after the board is set to pass the nearly $51 million budget.
Bendle and Business Manager Brian Manning have been presenting the preliminary budget during recent school board meetings, and both said it would include an administrative recommendation of no tax increase.