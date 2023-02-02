SUNBURY — Shikellamy school directors will vote on Feb. 9 whether to enter into a co-op agreement for three sports, particularly track and field with Northumberland Christian School.
Directors discussed the issue during Thursday's work session and listened to input from coaches and members of the public.
Athletic Director Tim Foor told the board that Northumberland Christian officials reached out to the district and asked about track, baseball and softball.
Northumberland Christian does have a small track program, Foor said.
Officials said because the school does not offer these sports they wanted to reach an agreement with Shikellamy so that students could participate.
Foor said softball, baseball and track can’t get lifted to another class from the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association because those teams are already in top tiers.
"I am in complete favor of doing this," Shikellamy teacher and assistant track coach Josh Brosious said to the board.
"This will give us more of a chance to help these athletes and to have a great impact on the youth of our community."
Assistant track coach Jim Bell agreed. "We have room for more kids," he said. "This would only help our program."
Former Shikellamy board member Kellie Cianflone said she was against the agreement because it would take away from district athletes.
Director Jennifer Wetzel said she respected hearing from the coaches that spoke, but her loyalty belongs to the students of Shikellamy.
Wetzel said she wants district students to have every opportunity they could possibly have and a co-op agreement could cause problems for district students down the road.
Wetzel spoke directly to the coaches and said she would consider each side but that the number one obligation was to the students of the district.
Board President Wendy Wiest then asked the board if they wanted to place a motion on the Feb. 9 regular meeting for directors to vote on each sport separately.
Director Mike Stender said he would like to see it placed on the agenda for a vote and Wiest then directed Superintendent Jason Bendle to add it to next week's meeting.
Wiest asked Foor what he thought was the right choice.
Foor said there are good points and bad points and agreed that it gives teams added athletes but that it also can take a spot away from a Shikellamy student.
Northumberland Christian School accepts students from various school districts. So any participant that would be allowed to compete at Shikellamy would not be paying the normal tax that property owners within the district do, officials said.
Shikellamy is in class 3A which is the largest classification in PIAA and the enrollment number is 366, officials said.
The district would not switch classes if the co-op agreement were to pass, Foor said.
Directors meet at 7 p.m. on Feb. 9 at the Shikellamy Administration Building on Packer Island.