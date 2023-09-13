SUNBURY — Shikellamy school directors will vote tomorrow on whether Assistant Superintendent Jeremy Winn will be paid from Aug. 1, even though he wasn't officially hired until Aug.15.
According to the Shikellamy agenda for Thursday night's voting meeting, a line item includes paying Winn from Aug. 1 through 15. The line item does not say how much money the board will be voting on.
Directors were notified Monday by the Northumberland County District Attorney's Office there was enough probable cause to charge the elected officials with a Sunshine Law violation for allegedly voting on Winn in an executive session nearly a month before he was officially hired.
In a letter to district solicitor Mike Levin, of Philadelphia, Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Vince Rovito said there was “probable cause” to charge board members with the violation. The district attorney’s office has a policy that first-time offenders of the Sunshine Law be issued a warning, Rovito wrote.
The Daily Item filed the complaint with the district attorney’s office in mid-August after Winn began his employment on Aug. 1, 14 days prior to a public vote hiring him to fill the position. Former Assistant Superintendent Mary Murphy Kahn resigned in June after she accepted the position of superintendent at Greenwood School District, in Millerstown.
Rovito said in the letter to Levin — who does not attend school board meetings on a regular basis — that the investigation was conducted by Chief County Detective Degg Stark.
“I reviewed the documentation provided and the physical evidence — the texts, statements and emails — as well as the case law and case law you provided,” Rovito wrote to Levin in the letter, noting two directors provided statements. “I am of the opinion that there is enough probable cause to believe the Sunshine Law was violated.”
Pennsylvania’s Sunshine law “requires agencies to deliberate and take official action on agency business in an open and public meeting. It requires that meetings have prior notice, and that the public can attend, participate and comment before an agency takes that official action.”
Pennsylvania Newspaper Association Melissa Melewsky praised the district attorney's office for reviewing the complaint.
"It is critically important that elected officials, and the solicitors who advise them, understand the importance of the Sunshine Act and comply with its mandates," Melewsky said Wednesday.
"The law gives the public a voice in their government, a role that is critical to the proper function of democracy. It is equally important for the public to understand their options when they believe the law has been violated because there is no Sunshine Act police, it is a citizen-enforced law."
Melewsky said there are civil and criminal penalties, but most people don’t have the means to file a civil lawsuit in county court.
"That's why the district attorney's action in this case, and the private criminal complaint that led to it, are so important," Melewsky said.
"A private criminal complaint does not require an attorney or fees, barriers that often prevent people from pursuing civil action. Because of this, the district attorney is often the public's only means of challenging an alleged violation. The district attorney's letter in this case should serve as a warning to all agencies and put the public on notice that the criminal sanctions in the law are available as an enforcement tool."
Bendle released a statement Monday night saying, “We are unaware of anything related to the employee hiring that is in violation of law or that is inconsistent with accepted practices.”
Bendle said he was not speaking for the entire board.
Winn left the Danville Area School District near the end of the 2022-23 school year. School officials did not discuss his departure, noting it was a personnel matter. Winn took a principal job at Millville Area School District in July. He interviewed at Shikellamy on July 18 and started working at Shikellamy on Aug. 1.
Emails acquired by The Daily Item through a Right to Know at Millville Area School District show Winn did nothing criminal in an investigation led by Danville officials prior to him resigning his 20-year position to head to Millville, according to an email sent to Millville Superintendent Joe Rasmus from Danville Superintendent Molly Nied on May 19.
In one email on Aug. 21, Millville officials wrote to Shikellamy officials informing them Winn’s memorandum of understanding was approved on July 13, which would have made it five days before Winn was interviewed by Shikellamy for the position of assistant superintendent.
According to Bendle, the letter was a typo and the document was approved by Millville at an August meeting, after Winn was officially hired by Shikellamy by a 6-2 vote at the Aug. 15 meeting. Wetzel and Eister-Whitaker both voted against the hire. Eister-Whitaker cited “problems with the hiring process” as the reason for her no vote.
Millville has yet to release a second document, saying there was a typo. The Daily Item and Millville are in the appeal process within the state Office of Open Records and all documents must be sent to state officials and can not be sent directly to The Daily Item or Millville by law.
Shikellamy meets at 7 p.m. inside the administration building on Packer Island.