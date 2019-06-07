SUNBURY — Don't be afraid to fail and always be prepared to try again was the message delivered by Shikellamy Valedictorian Ashley Strevig during the 2019 commencement ceremony Friday night.
Strevig delivered her message to 160 graduating seniors and a jam-packed Shikellamy Stadium filled with friends and family members watching their loved ones start a new chapter in their lives.
"It may seem crazy to follow your dreams," Strevig said. "But always take the chance."
Strevig told seniors it was a dream to stand before them and deliver a valedictorian speech so she did what everyone does when they get the chance to speak. "I researched on Wiki-How," she joked. "But the good news is I was told to keep the speech under 10 minutes."
Students wiped their eyes with tears and listened to Strevig.
"You will fail multiple times," she told the graduates. "But that only means you have to continue to try and alter your goals. Failing is a necessary step in reaching those goals."
Strevig told fellow graduates to do things they wouldn't normally do.
"Love more," she said. "If you can't find something you love then replace those things with things you do love. Dance in your room. Do something that brings you happiness and don't waste your life."
School board Director Scott Karpinski told the graduates to always be proud of being a Shikellamy Brave.
"What does it mean to be a Shikellamy Brave?" a tearful Karpinski asked the class. "It means to always be dedicated in what you do. Be hard working. Each and every one of you is a winner and everyone here tonight is proud of you all."
Salutatorian Michael Pita also delivered a strong message to his classmates.
"The unknown can be excitingly scary," he said. "We get to define our success and it is up to each of us to live the life we want to live."
Newly hired Superintendent Jason Bendle told the class of 2019 that although he didn't get the chance to work with the seniors he has heard nothing but positives about the class.
"Tonight‘s graduation was one of those perfect nights," Bendle said. "I’m so proud of all our graduates and I know they will be successful in the next chapter of their lives.