SUNBURY — A 64-year-old shooting coach and top trap shooter from New Jersey pleaded no contest in Northumberland County Court on Thursday to sexually assaulting an underage student at the Pennsylvania State Shotgunning Association (PSSA) grounds in Elysburg.
Robert W. Malmstedt, of Fieldstone Drive, Somerville, N.J., entered the plea of no contest to a misdemeanor count of indecent assault in front of Northumberland County President Judge Paige Rosini. In pleading no contest, Malmstedt did not admit guilt but acknowledged there is enough evidence against him that a jury might find him guilty.
Rosini ordered a pre-sentence investigation and a review from the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board to determine whether Malmstedt qualifies as a sexually violent predator. Malmstedt is scheduled to be sentenced by Rosini at 9:15 a.m. June 26.
The maximum penalty for indecent assault is up to two years imprisonment and a $5,000 fine. As part of the plea deal, Malmstedt is likely to serve 24 months of probation and all other charges, including two felony counts of sexual assault by a sports official, volunteer or employee of a nonprofit association and unlawful conduct with a minor, will be dropped. He will also be required to register for 15 years as a Megan's Law offender.
Malmstedt pleaded no contest to committing indecent assault on a juvenile student between May 14 and Oct. 21, 2021, in Ralpho Township.
Malmstedt was originally accused of sexually assaulting the student for at least eight years when she was between the ages of 9 and 17 at the Pennsylvania State Shotgunning Association (PSSA) grounds in Elysburg, according to Elysburg Police Department.
The girl related that the sexual abuse had progressed since she was 9. According to court documents, the incidents involved tickling, kissing and touching her.
During shoots between May and July 2021, the girl said the sexual advances occurred at least once during every shoot. Malmstedt would allegedly invite the girl to his camper to kiss her and fondle her, according to court documents. She said he once bruised her ribs when he grabbed and pulled her close to him, according to court documents.
The girl reported that she did not tell anyone because she did not know how to go about it, she was in fear of being kicked out of the shooting squad and Malmstedt allegedly had a temper, according to court documents.
Malmstedt posted $50,000 cash bail on Aug. 24 through professional bondsman Richard Ralph Leslie, of Hamburg.
Rosini told Malmstedt that he would be required to stay in Pennsylvania at the time of sentencing until New Jersey accepts his supervision.