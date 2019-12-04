MILTON — The 24-year-old man who was shot on Nov. 10 needed seven different surgeries over the last four weeks, two of which included procedures that were required to keep him from dying, according to testimony from a Milton Police officer on Wednesday.
Sgt. Todd Ulrich testified during a preliminary hearing for accused shooter Ricky Pearson, 22, of Sunbury, that the victim suffered two gunshot wounds to a leg and two to his lower torso. The victim, who police have not identified yet, suffered severed arteries in a leg, a broken femur, a hole in his intestine and has a bullet lodged in his spine.
The surgery to remove the bullet in the victim's spine left the man with swelling in his brain and he had to be placed in the intensive care unit and have life-saving procedures performed, Ulrich testified in front of Milton District Judge Michael Diehl.
Over the course of an hour, Chief Curt Zettlemoyer, Cpl. Dan Embeck, Patrolman Jason Engleman, all of the Milton Police Department, and state Trooper Joshua Herman of the Milton State Police Barracks provided testimony on the investigation. Diehl bound all charges against Pearson over to the Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas.
Pearson faces 10 criminal counts: attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, riot, possessing instruments of crime, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, simple assault with a deadly weapon and two conspiracy charges.
The incident took place on the first block of Elm Street on the afternoon of Nov. 10. The dispute started over a stolen winter hat that the victim took from Antonio Carpenter, 24, of Highspire Carpenter and Deionte Sherrell, 23, of Erie, came to the victim's residence to retrieve the hat and then Carpenter "sucker punched him," according to testimony from the police.
Carpenter, Sherrell and Pearson, who were driving in a black Audi, later encountered the victim and a witness on Elm Street. Carpenter and Sherrell started attacking the witness. When the victim came to interfere in the fight, Pearson emerged from the vehicle with a gun, according to testimony from the police.
"Nah, you're not doing this," Pearson allegedly told the victim, according to Ulrich's testimony.
The victim called Pearson a derogatory name referring to a woman's genitals and said Pearson wouldn't shoot him, but Pearson then fired four shots in the victim's leg and torso, according to testimony.
The witness, who has also not been identified by police, was running away when he heard the shots fired. He said he turned around to see his friend fall to the ground and the three defendants get in the vehicle and drive away, according to testimony.
They later surrendered peacefully after a state trooper pulled them over on Route 405, according to testimony.
The victim and Pearson knew each other for years, had dated the same girl and were friends on social media, Ulrich testified.
Police charged Carpenter with seven counts: accomplice to attempted criminal homicide, two conspiracy charged for aggravated assault, riot, accomplice to recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and fleeing police.
Sherrell is charged with six counts: accomplice to attempted criminal homicide, two conspiracy charged for aggravated assault, riot, accomplice to recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.
Sherrell waived his right to a preliminary hearing in November and is scheduled for formal arraignment in county court at 9 a.m. Dec. 9.. Pearson is not yet scheduled for his next court appearance. Carpenter's preliminary hearing was postponed until 12 noon Dec. 18.
Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner is the lead prosecutor in the case. Pearson is represented by Public Defender Michael Suders.
Skinner and the officers did not name the victim or witness during testimony, only referring to them as "the victim" and "the witness." Suders at one point objected and demanded the victim and witness be named in open court, but Skinner said the names were being withheld at this time due to safety concerns.