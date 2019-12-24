SHAMOKIN DAM — The final Saturday before Christmas was the biggest single retail sales day — $34.4 billion — in U.S. retail history, according to Customer Growth Partners. But in the Valley, business was still brisk on Tuesday as last-minute shoppers hit stores on Christmas Eve, said Andy Paladino manager at Target in Shamokin Dam.
“Some of the things we see purchased last minute are bigger items in general, bicycles, the big scooters — things that are hard to hide. People will come in and buy those at the last minute,” Paladino said. “A lot of stocking stuffer items people come out for. Maybe the little things that people forgot. As they’re walking through the store, if they’ve come for food — they find little other things to grab to fill their stockings.”
Toys are the constant, selling from beginning to end of the season, he said.
Mini Brands — officially called 5 Surprise Mini Brands — was “the hot toy,” Paladino said. Mini Brands are little collectibles filled with small replicas of Skippy Peanut butter jars or ice cream containers.
“People are calling every day to look for these things as they were coming in,” he said. “They come in a little ball and the buyer doesn’t know what they are getting. You get the ball, open it up and you get those little collectibles. That was probably the thing that we took the most phone calls for, to see if we had them in.”
Other hot toys were Our Generation dolls, LEGOs, Harry Potter, L.O.L. Surprise.
Most stores in the Valley closed in the 6 to 7 p.m. window. Not Target, which stayed open until 10 p.m.
“We get an influx of traffic when it hits 6:15 p.m., and everyone else has closed their doors and they come through ours,” Paladino said. “There are definitely still people shopping past six at night.”
Ashley Yohn, of Gratz didn’t wait until late night Tuesday. She was shopping at 11 a.m. for her two daughters, ages 12 and three.
“I’m not looking for anything in particular,” she said. “LOL Surprise, LEGOs, that’s what the girls are interested in. I have most of my shopping done, this was last minute.”
Also last minute shopping were John and Mary Lou Bakowicz, of Sunbury, looking for “a certain type of dinosaur [figurine]” for their 16-year-old grandchild.
“We’re not sure what he wants — he likes Jurassic Park [the movie] — so we’re waiting to hear from him so we can get the right one,” John said.
The Bakowiczs were shopping for food when they decided to also pick up something for their grandson, they said.