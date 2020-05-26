SUNBURY — Five fire departments, along with city police and dozens of community members honored two Shikellamy softball players during a parade past the John O. Long Field Tuesday night.
Seniors Kayleigh Lenner and Kierston Long were honored Tuesday night after missing their senior year on the field due to COVID-19.
“It’s a shame and we wanted to do something nice for them,” head coach Eric Long said. “This was great of everyone to want to be involved.”
“It’s like a heartbreak to not have been able to play this year,” Kierston Long said. “But tonight is very special to us.”
“This is awesome but it is very sad we were not able to play this year,” Lenner said. “But we are so thankful to be honored by all of these people here.”
“I am happy the department was able to lead the parade for the seniors,” Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said. “We wish them the best of luck in the future.”
Sunbury Fire Chief Brad Wertz said he was happy the entire city department attended the parade.
“The Sunbury Fire Department wished the seniors the best wishes with all they do and what life may send their way,” Wertz said.