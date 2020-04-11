Florists are taking a big hit from the state shutdown due to COVID-19 fears, which comes during one of their busiest times of the year.
While some Valley florists are closed, some who obtained state waivers for no-contact delivery and pickup business are trying to survive with those customers, while observing social distancing. Supplies from wholesalers are limited, though, said the owners of a couple Valley floral businesses.
“I’m open for pickup or on-porch delivery,” said Cindy Martin, owner of Graceful Blossoms in Point Township. “I applied for a waiver for through the governor’s office.”
She said the business has been trying to meet customers’ needs, but the shutdown and coronavirus fears have changed a lot of people’s plans.
“I’ve had several brides shift their weddings,” Martin said. “The one girl shifted her wedding. She booked me almost two years ago.”
Her wedding was planned for early May, Martin said.
Danville florist Scott Edwards said the waiver his Scott’s Floral-Gift-Greenhouse received on March 23 allows for “touchless delivery.”
The delivery driver leaves the flowers or gift basket on the customer’s porch.
“There is absolutely no contact,” Edwards said. “We also have some curbside pickup.”
That means customers do not have to enter the business but will find their order in a bucket on the porch of the business. There is a slit for people to insert cash. If they are paying with their credit or debit card, they can call in to the shop. Or, they can give their card number when they are ordering.
“A lot of people are doing it on the internet,” Edwards said. “That’s really touchless.”
He said he and his employees use hand sanitizer and the drivers wear masks.
He said he believes the florists received the waivers because, “When people get flowers, it picks them up.”
Though business is down from what it was during normal times, the business for Easter flowers has been “very, very steady,” Edwards said.
“We used to deliver hundreds of lilies to churches,” he said. “Now only deliver about 50 to churches”
He said some bought the lilies for their virtual services.
“The other problem with fresh flowers is there are none out there,” he said. “They’re extremely scarce. There is only 20 percent of the florists in the United States that are open.”
Laurie Grafius, part-owner of Stein’s Flowers & Gifts Inc., in Lewisburg, also noted the limited inventory.
“Fresh flowers are limited, because not being able to get every item,” she said. “We do have a selection of Easter plants — hyacinths, tulips and Easter lilies.”
Grafius said Stein’s does mostly deliveries.
“Our pickups are kind of limited because of contact,” she said.
Customers can pick up their order if that is the only way to get it to them.
“This being Easter week, a lot of people are taking us up on the delivery aspect of it,” Grafius said. “A lot of the cards (say) ‘We’re missing you,’ ‘Can’t wait to see you, ‘Until we can be together.’”
With no-contact delivery, the business calls the customer in advance to make sure someone is home.
“We ask where they want them,” she said. “The driver will knock on the door or ring the bell and step back. When we call people to let them know, a lot of them are surprised they are getting something.”