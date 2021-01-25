For siblings, Jeremiah and Christin Kohl living life is hard enough dealing with the stares and whispers. COVID-19 and 2020 have leveled another challenge for the brother and sister who suffer from a rare disorder.
Jeremiah, 37, and Christin, 34, both of Northumberland, were born with humeroradial synostosis, a rare, genetic, congenital joint formation defect disorder, that left them without functional elbows. Typically in humeroradial synostosis, there is a uni- or bilateral fusion of the humerus and radius bones at the elbow level, according to the Genetic and Rare Diseases Center.
"My wrists can’t bend backward," Jeremiah said. "Our bodies were made to function without elbows and we can mostly do everyday things, even without elbows."
However, the siblings can't reach their faces, which has led to some uncomfortable moments during a mask-wearing pandemic.
"It's not that I wouldn't, I just can't put it on by myself," Jeremiah said. "If I have to go somewhere and no one is around, then it started to become a huge issue."
If they can't find someone available, then making doctor appointments or grocery shopping has turned into a project, Jeremiah said.
"I was recently at a dentist appointment to which I can drive, so I got myself there. I walked in and a patient, without asking me, ordered me to put on a mask," Jeremiah said. "When I said I couldn't, the person began to belittle me."
The dentist visit was the final straw for him. He said he wants to get the word out that just because a person doesn't have a mask on doesn't mean they are making a statement.
"Living with this has been nothing but normal for me because I don't know any other way," he said. "But to go out places during the pandemic and hear people say things when they have no idea what they are talking about is frustrating."
Christin said she also felt the wrath of stares and whispers.
"Without even asking or just avoiding me, I get told to put my mask on or I am a (former President Donald) Trump fan," she said. "It got to the point that I don't even want to go outside."
Learning to live
Jeremiah said he shaves by taping a razor to a butter knife so he can reach his face. The siblings have learned ways to eat, although they receive help from others at times.
"We don't know that it is not normal because it is what we have done our whole lives," Jeremiah said.
The Kohls both drive. Jeremiah rides a motorcycle and at one point had his commercial driver's license, he said.
"There are just some things I can’t do," he said. "I have to use speakerphone when making calls and I switch hands a lot on various things because we wear out our shoulders. But now I can’t leave the house unless my wife is with me because I can’t put the mask on my face."
Jeremiah said he was out recently grocery shopping and was approached by a man asking why he didn't have a mask on.
Jeremiah explained his situation and the person told him he didn't care that he should stay in the house then, Jeremiah said. "The guy said he didn’t care what my problem was," he said. "How do I respond to that?"
In December, the Kohls said they went Christmas shopping and were asked to leave a Valley department store, even after explaining to store staff, who could clearly see the siblings had the disability, they said.
"This has been the worst year," Christin said. "I can't go anywhere without someone or I have to wait for my boyfriend to go out."
The Kohls said they just wanted to get awareness out that before people make assumptions, they should ask questions.
"There are people who just can't wear them for various reasons," Jeremiah said. "I clench my teeth, so my appointment was because I had four teeth that cracked and now having to make another appointment to go leaves me in pain and waiting."
The Kohls' mother, Charri Kohl, said she tries to help her children as much as she could but feels frustrated for them.
"It's hard for them and frustrating for all of us," she said. "We all just want people to understand that not everyone is out there trying to go against the rules or just being rude to others. We hope people can understand that there are people, not just my family, but others who also have illnesses that don't allow them to wear a mask. And for that, they shouldn't be punished or made to feel bad when they are out somewhere."