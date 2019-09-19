MILTON — The 2019 sign-ups for Christmas assistance from the Salvation Army in Milton will be held in October.
Applicants can sign up from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 7, 9, 11, 15 and 17 and from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 8, 10 and 16.
Applicants need photo ID, birth certificate or Social Security Card for everyone living in the home, proof of income for the past 30 days (including any food stamps, cash assistance, child support or other benefits) and proof of expenses and bills paid.
The Salvation Army in Milton, located at 30 Center St., serves the Milton Area, Lewisburg Area and Warrior Run school districts.
— FRANCIS SCARCELLA