MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County Agricultural Land Preservation Board (SCALPB) announces the signup period for the easement purchase program will be during the months of February and March (Feb. 3- March 31). Applications are available at the Snyder County Conservation District office at 10541 Route 522, Middleburg.
Applications can only be picked up and returned within the above dates. Applicants that have applied in previous years must complete a new application to be considered.
Landowners wishing to apply must meet the following minimum requirements:
The farm must be listed in an approved agricultural security area.
A minimum of 35 acres must be submitted.
At least half of the acreage must be in crop or pasture land.
The entire parcel as described by the deed must be submitted.
The farm must have at least 50 percent of soils capability Classes I through IV.