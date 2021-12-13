MOUNT CARMEL — A single grandmother raising two grandchildren said she is unable to work due to chronic lung issues.
Shelia Smithie, 51, of Mount Carmel, reached out to the Salvation Army's "Here. For Good" campaign because she didn't know if she could afford to provide a Christmas to her 3-year-old granddaughter, who she has custody of, and her 5-year-old adopted grandson. Smithie has "very bad" chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
"It affects my life terribly," she said. "I can't go outside. I can't run around with the kids. I can't go on long walks. It's even hard when I go grocery shopping. I can't walk around the store for very long."
Smithie said she does have physical help in raising the children from her daughter, who lives across the street.
Unable to work, Smithie said she receives Social Security benefits, but those funds are not enough to provide gifts for Christmas. Her granddaughter loves Paw Patrol and her grandson loves trucks.
"I think the Salvation Army has a really great program," she said. "There are a lot of families who can't afford Christmas and have lost their jobs. I really appreciate them for all the good things they do."
The 2021 Here. For Good. campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.1 million since 1987 during the holiday season to help the Valley’s less fortunate.
The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation also will match the first $50,000 in donations.
